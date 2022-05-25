Pitcairn Co. Sells 2,513 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,906 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of SEA by 78.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,195,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,612,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,897 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,591,680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,922,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,709 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,612 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $571,269,000 after purchasing an additional 986,765 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of SEA by 487.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 906,506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $288,931,000 after purchasing an additional 752,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,158 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $180,836,000 after purchasing an additional 404,365 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SE shares. Cowen cut their target price on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC dropped their price objective on SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.75.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded up $4.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.71. 8,521,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,500,402. The stock has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.56. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.06 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

