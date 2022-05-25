Pitcairn Co. Sells 3,621 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after buying an additional 259,715 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $446,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Mastercard by 14.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 28.9% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $344.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,881,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,392,869. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $305.61 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $335.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

