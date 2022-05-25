Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.10–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.00 million-$20.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.97 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pixelworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pixelworks has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.69.

PXLW stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 329,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.27. Pixelworks has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pixelworks ( NASDAQ:PXLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.50 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 26.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pixelworks will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pixelworks news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 12,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $26,630.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,400,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,653.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Pixelworks by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Pixelworks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pixelworks by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Pixelworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pixelworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

