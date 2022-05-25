Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLYM. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Shares of PLYM opened at $19.28 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $32.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.16. The stock has a market cap of $773.49 million, a PE ratio of -21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 11.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 177,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 17,740 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,016,000 after purchasing an additional 208,712 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.