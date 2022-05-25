POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.60.

PNT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNT. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNT opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average is $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.52 million, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of -0.39. POINT Biopharma Global has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $11.72.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that POINT Biopharma Global will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a late-stage clinical precision oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

