Portion Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (PRT)

Portion (PRT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Portion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Portion has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $3,676.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Portion has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Portion Coin Profile

Portion (CRYPTO:PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 466,358,363 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Buying and Selling Portion

