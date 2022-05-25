President Energy (LON:PPC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.83

President Energy Plc (LON:PPC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.63 ($0.02). President Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.63 ($0.02), with a volume of 433,918 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) price objective on shares of President Energy in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.29, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of £32.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13.

President Energy Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds exploration assets in Paraguay, Argentina, and the United States. It also produces and sells hydrocarbons. The company was formerly known as President Petroleum Company PLC and changed its name to President Energy Plc in September 2012.

