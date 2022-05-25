PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Short Interest Update

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 5,675.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PRVCF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,078. PreveCeutical Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.

PreveCeutical Medical Inc, a health sciences company, engages in the development of options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products in the United States and Canada. Its pipeline products include Cannabinoid Sol-Gel Delivery, a cannabinoid-based nose-to-brain delivery system that provides relief from various indications, including pain, inflammation, seizures, and neurological disorders; BSV Peptide Program; Non-Addictive Analgesic for pain management; and Dual Gene Therapy for type 2 diabetes and obesity.

