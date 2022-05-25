PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Short Interest Update

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 5,675.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
PRVCF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,078. PreveCeutical Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.
PreveCeutical Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
