ProShares Ultra Basic Materials Stock Set to Split on Friday, May 27th (NYSEARCA:UYM)

ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:UYM – Get Rating) shares are set to split before the market opens on Friday, May 27th. The 4-3 split was announced on Friday, May 27th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of UYM stock opened at $100.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.42 and a 200 day moving average of $105.09. ProShares Ultra Basic Materials has a twelve month low of $81.80 and a twelve month high of $124.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UYM. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Basic Materials by 31.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Basic Materials by 13.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Basic Materials by 18.7% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Basic Materials by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Basic Materials by 75,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Basic Materials ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Basic Materials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the basic materials industry of the United States equity market. Component companies are involved in the production of aluminum, steel, non-ferrous metals, commodity chemicals, specialty chemicals, forest products, paper products, as well as the mining of precious metals and coal.

