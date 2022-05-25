ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas Stock Set to Split on Friday, May 27th (NYSEARCA:DIG)

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG – Get Rating) shares are going to split on the morning of Friday, May 27th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 27th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIG opened at $163.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.94. ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $50.67 and a 1-year high of $164.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000.

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

