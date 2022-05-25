ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, May 27th (NYSEARCA:BZQ)

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:BZQ – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, May 27th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Friday, May 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of BZQ stock opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $21.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.53.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped in the third quarter valued at $917,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped by 145.5% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 24,244 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped during the 4th quarter valued at $413,000.

