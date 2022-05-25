Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 3,300.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PVCT stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. 148,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,003. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.14. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06.

Get Provectus Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapy medicines based on halogenated xanthenes. It develops PV-10, an investigational autolytic cancer immunotherapy for adult solid tumor cancers, such as melanoma and gastrointestinal tumors, including hepatocellular carcinoma; colorectal cancer metastatic to the liver; neuroendocrine tumors metastatic to the liver; uveal melanoma metastatic to the liver; and pediatric solid tumor cancers, such as neuroblastoma, Ewing sarcoma, rhabdomyosarcoma, and osteosarcoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.