Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.40 Million

Brokerages expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) to post $118.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $120.50 million and the lowest is $117.00 million. Provident Financial Services reported sales of $112.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year sales of $479.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $474.50 million to $485.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $520.30 million, with estimates ranging from $512.30 million to $527.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $114.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO George Lista sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $66,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,786.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $203,730. Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,561,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 60.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,073,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,110,000 after acquiring an additional 403,067 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,402,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,959,000 after acquiring an additional 287,365 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,309,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 74.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,005 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 248,582 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.63. 294,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,748. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average is $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Provident Financial Services has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $26.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 44.86%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

