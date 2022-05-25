PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.02

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.02 and last traded at $30.33, with a volume of 23585 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.36.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.62.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $148.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.90 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.68% and a negative return on equity of 983.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.83) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 7,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $298,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 2,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $102,806.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,338.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,992 shares of company stock valued at $478,677 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

