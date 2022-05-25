Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cigna were worth $12,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CI. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens raised their price target on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.20.

Shares of CI opened at $264.96 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $271.71. The firm has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.79%.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $61,291.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,998 shares of company stock valued at $37,628,011. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.