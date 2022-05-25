Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $13.89 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Chubb were worth $13,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,540,000 after purchasing an additional 37,838 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $41,798,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of CB opened at $208.15 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $155.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.04%.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,592 shares of company stock valued at $14,342,393. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.44.

Chubb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.