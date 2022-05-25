Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $14.83 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $14,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $322.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $385.06 and its 200 day moving average is $473.89. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $309.00 and a 12 month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.71.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

