Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 430 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.11% of GFL Environmental worth $14,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GFL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in GFL Environmental by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,771,000 after purchasing an additional 399,042 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,679,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,529,000 after purchasing an additional 236,587 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 212,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,310,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental stock opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average of $33.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -41.07 and a beta of 1.31. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $43.71.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.94%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GFL. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. CIBC cut their target price on GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.95.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

