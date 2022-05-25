Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 4,110 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.26% of Stantec worth $16,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Stantec by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,777,000 after buying an additional 1,013,877 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,064,000. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its stake in Stantec by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 245,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after buying an additional 31,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stantec in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stantec alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on STN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stantec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.15.

Shares of STN opened at $43.86 on Wednesday. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.70 and a 200-day moving average of $51.56.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $829.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.14 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1391 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.71%.

About Stantec (Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.