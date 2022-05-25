Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 760 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $13,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,529,000 after acquiring an additional 631,800 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Charter Communications by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,843,000 after buying an additional 470,982 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 31.4% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,693,000 after buying an additional 450,710 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 78.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,368,000 after buying an additional 380,229 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Charter Communications by 41.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 552,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,286,000 after buying an additional 163,200 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $689.78.

Charter Communications stock opened at $479.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $516.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $584.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $410.33 and a one year high of $825.62. The stock has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

