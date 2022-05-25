PUTinCoin (PUT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.55 Million

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 25th. One PUTinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. PUTinCoin has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $393.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PUTinCoin has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PUTinCoin

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PUTinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUTinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUTinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

