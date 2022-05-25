Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, an increase of 1,275.0% from the April 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 705,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QBIO traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 174,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,843. Q BioMed has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Q BioMed alerts:

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.

Q BioMed Inc, a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89 and Metastron, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of metastatic bone cancer pain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Q BioMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q BioMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.