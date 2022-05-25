Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Issued By Capital One Financial

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Devon Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.83. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.32 EPS.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DVN. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $70.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 2.61. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $254,587.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 284,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,501,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,254 shares of company stock valued at $11,316,229 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.05%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.