Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Issued By B. Riley

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IN8bio in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now expects that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.34). B. Riley also issued estimates for IN8bio’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IN8bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

IN8bio stock opened at $2.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.69 million and a P/E ratio of -1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36. IN8bio has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 16.09, a quick ratio of 17.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21).

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IN8bio by 70.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IN8bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IN8bio in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IN8bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in shares of IN8bio by 87.5% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 86,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 40,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

