Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Issued By Capital One Financial

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued on Thursday, May 19th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.73. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.48 EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OXY. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. MKM Partners increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.15.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $65.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $69.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,867,118 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.10 per share, with a total value of $335,012,437.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,240,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,121,910,737.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,783,083 shares of company stock worth $387,503,934 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

