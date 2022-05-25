Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Waters Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Waters in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 20th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.64. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Waters’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

WAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Waters to $358.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $367.33.

WAT opened at $317.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $315.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.16. Waters has a twelve month low of $288.32 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.08 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

