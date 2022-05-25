Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Ross Stores, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ross Stores in a research note issued on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ROST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. OTR Global lowered shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

Shares of ROST opened at $77.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.47 and its 200-day moving average is $100.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $69.75 and a 12 month high of $127.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

