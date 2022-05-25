Quantitative Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,325 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 280.7% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $828,729,000 after acquiring an additional 42,541 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.40.

KLA stock traded up $7.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $337.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,630. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $287.44 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

