Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,432 Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,432 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Cigna by 156.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,749,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $350,193,000 after buying an additional 1,066,059 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,394,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,626,135,000 after purchasing an additional 377,954 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $69,233,000. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 7,038.3% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 243,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $55,822,000 after purchasing an additional 239,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 261.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 321,254 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,302,000 after purchasing an additional 232,261 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total value of $3,126,492.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,118,115.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,998 shares of company stock valued at $37,628,011 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.20.

Shares of CI stock traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $265.75. 1,071,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,303. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $271.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.07.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.73 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

