Quantitative Investment Management LLC Has $18.60 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,257 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.6% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nishkama Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,647,000. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 311.8% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,188 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 401.9% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 150,760 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,340,000 after purchasing an additional 120,721 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 508,418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $149,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.79.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $8.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $169.75. The stock had a trading volume of 77,465,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,507,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $154.60 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $494.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

