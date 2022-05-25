Quantitative Investment Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OXY traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.39. The stock had a trading volume of 18,108,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,934,373. The firm has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.94. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $69.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.64.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.15.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,867,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.10 per share, for a total transaction of $335,012,437.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,240,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,121,910,737.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub purchased 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,783,083 shares of company stock worth $387,503,934 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

