Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $1.97 Million in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of EL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.11. 1,349,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,808. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.39 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $259.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.40. The company has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.26%.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.29.

About Estée Lauder Companies (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.