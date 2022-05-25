Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $8.15 Million in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,146,000. HCA Healthcare accounts for about 1.1% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Mcalevey purchased 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $218.56 per share, with a total value of $242,601.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea B. Smith purchased 1,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $213.63 per share, for a total transaction of $247,810.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,317.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 and sold 14,380 shares worth $3,723,203. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA traded up $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $206.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,151,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,760. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.69 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.38.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

