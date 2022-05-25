Quantitative Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 202,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,000. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1,032.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,481,000 after acquiring an additional 645,939 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $19,725,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 92.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,001,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,296,000 after acquiring an additional 479,831 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 48.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,332,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,965,000 after buying an additional 432,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VPR Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,365,000.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.94. 2,688,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,253,805. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average is $33.17. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $35.09.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.