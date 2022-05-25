Quantitative Investment Management LLC Raises Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 79,790 shares during the period. iShares China Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $10,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,157.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $99,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $29.56. 28,304,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,778,523. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.92. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $26.13 and a 52 week high of $47.59.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised iShares China Large-Cap ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

