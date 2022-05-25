Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 63,030 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,030 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 23,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFY traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $18.14. The stock had a trading volume of 19,045,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,326,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.86. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $26.39.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INFY shares. Bank of America lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Macquarie began coverage on Infosys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

