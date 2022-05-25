Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes $4.75 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 21,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total value of $88,778.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at $11,059,805.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $75,058.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,012 shares of company stock worth $11,804,491 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRTX traded up $2.36 on Wednesday, hitting $270.84. 1,857,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,636. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $292.75. The company has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.24 and its 200-day moving average is $235.74.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRTX. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

