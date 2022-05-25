Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 87,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,792,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.37. 8,481,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,672,064. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.20. The stock has a market cap of $86.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.14%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

