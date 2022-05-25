QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Several research firms have commented on QS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised QuantumScape from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:QS traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,261,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,135,030. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.92. The company has a current ratio of 48.57, a quick ratio of 48.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 7.90.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $989,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 542,074 shares in the company, valued at $11,584,121.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $3,579,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 356,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,528.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 861,026 shares of company stock valued at $13,006,831 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

