Rage Fan (RAGE) Price Tops $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. Over the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $124,736.31 and $4,567.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12,874.56 or 0.43326315 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 80.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00063010 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.62 or 0.00500149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00033411 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000282 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,281.26 or 1.38922431 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

