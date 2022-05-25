RAI Finance Price Tops $0.11 (SOFI)

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One RAI Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000366 BTC on major exchanges. RAI Finance has a market capitalization of $21.58 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14,568.34 or 0.48769395 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 85.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00051130 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.02 or 0.00495500 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00033514 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008628 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

