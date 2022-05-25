RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of RAVE Restaurant Group stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.71. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08.

In other RAVE Restaurant Group news, CFO Clinton Dayne Fendley purchased 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $25,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,286.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 128,898 shares of company stock valued at $112,516. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAVE. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group by 166.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 125,459 shares during the period. 7.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

