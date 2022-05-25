Raven Protocol Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $97.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13,793.53 or 0.46537429 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 83.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00060704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.01 or 0.00499367 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00033437 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000283 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,603.60 or 1.40364746 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

