RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) EVP Vincent Liu Sells 776 Shares of Stock

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) EVP Vincent Liu sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $15,752.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,158.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Vincent Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Vincent Liu sold 15,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $311,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08.

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.30 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 35.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

RBB has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBB. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 156.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 95.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 96.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

