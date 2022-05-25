Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Papa John’s International (PZZA)

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ: PZZA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/11/2022 – Papa John’s International had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $144.00 to $93.00.

5/6/2022 – Papa John’s International had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $145.00 to $130.00.

5/6/2022 – Papa John’s International had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $122.00 to $109.00.

5/6/2022 – Papa John’s International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $120.00 to $112.00.

5/3/2022 – Papa John’s International had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $155.00 to $125.00.

4/4/2022 – Papa John’s International had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $154.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2022 – Papa John’s International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/1/2022 – Papa John’s International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

PZZA opened at $77.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.25. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.58, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $74.46 and a one year high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 75.29% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $542.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -254.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,456,000 after acquiring an additional 560,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,767 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,019,000 after purchasing an additional 524,219 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 878,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,454,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

