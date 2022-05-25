RED (RED) Hits Market Cap of $292,213.12

RED (RED) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 25th. One RED coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RED has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. RED has a market capitalization of $292,213.12 and $521.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000280 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.28 or 0.00229929 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00016636 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002840 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005858 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000648 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000082 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

