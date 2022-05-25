Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lessened its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,469 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,124 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 712,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after purchasing an additional 326,989 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $689,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 53,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

Shares of NYSE RF traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.94. The stock had a trading volume of 162,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,253,303. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.63. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

