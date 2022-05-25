Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.875 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a payout ratio of 16.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum to earn $21.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

NYSE:RS opened at $178.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $135.46 and a 52-week high of $211.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.66.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.20 by $1.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 25.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $4,517,655.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.06, for a total value of $1,960,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,060.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,474 shares of company stock valued at $8,264,156 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,234,000 after purchasing an additional 96,034 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $878,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 23,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.75.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum (Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.