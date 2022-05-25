Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 99,400 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 99,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $24,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avista by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avista news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $105,454.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 7,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $335,588.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 130,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,108 shares of company stock worth $1,028,279 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $43.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.88. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Avista had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $448.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 83.81%.

AVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

