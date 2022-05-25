Rench Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,562 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.53. 7,376,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,544,946. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.45. The firm has a market cap of $95.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.33 and a 52-week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 12.80%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $151.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

